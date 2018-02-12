Kanto Gym Leader Apparel Now Available For Purchase In POKEMON GO Shop

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! has been met with great success, and Niantic has mad sure to continuously keep their mobile game connected, now making apparel options available from the first two gyms!

Brock and Misty are two of the most recognizable characters from the Pokemon series - mainly because of their tagalong roles in the Anime during the Kanto Region. In addition, they were the first two bosses in the first games ever, and as such, they are now the first two who have apparel options available to your Trainer in Pokemon Go.



This is just another in a string of moves by Niantic connecting this Mobile game to the new successesful Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! considering the games have integration built into them. In addition to being able to transfer their favorite Pokemon into the Go Park in the game (which replaces this old school Safari Zone in Fuschia City), Pokemon Go also has Let's Go related Field Research Breakthroughs.



The Brock and Misty outfits are available where all other Pokemon Go Trainer clothes can be found. If your Avatar is a female, you can purchase Misty's tank top for 200 coins, shorts for 200 coins, and sneakers for 150 coins. Meanwhile, if you're a guy and you want to sport Brock's outfit, you'll have to cough up 300 coins for his jacket, 250 for his trousers, and 150 for his climbing shoes. Brock's outfit equates to $6.50 and Misty's is $5. If you wish to buy both outfits - don't worry - you can change the sex of your character at any time.



The official Pokemon Go Twitter account had the following to say. "In celebration of the arrival of #PokemonLetsGo, avatar items inspired by familiar Gym Leaders from the Kanto region are now available in the Style Shop. Do you know who these avatar items are inspired by?







Which of these sets will you be picking up? Let us know below!

