Legendary Lunar Pokémon Cresselia Is Now Obtainable In POKÉMON GO - But Not For Long
While Cresselia isn't the first Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon to join Pokémon Go, as Trainers had an opportunity to capture Giratina prior to this, it is nice for anyone who missed out on that - or for anyone who is looking to fill their Pokédex, of course.
Trainers have been scrambling to catch as many Generation 4 Pokémon as they can while Niantic slowly trickles them into Pokémon Go and now there is a limited time opportunity to capture a Gen 4 Legendary!
The Pshychic Legendary Pokémon began appearing as a Level 5 Raid Boss this month, meaning that this is the window of opportunity for opportunity for Trainers to capture one because it will stop appearing after December 18. No one is able to do it on their own, however, as Cresselia is incredibly strong (as all Legendary Pokemon are) and it will require a large collective team to beat the creature. If you have trouble, try using a team of Dark, Bug, and Ghost types to even the odds.
Once you are able to defeat Cresselia with your team of Trainers, whether they be Valor, Mystic or Instinct (you can also all team up to take on the beast together) you will have an opportunity to catch it with the premier balls you earn post-battle. It will still be incredibly difficult to capture as you will only be able to use the balls that you earn, and Legendary Pokémon are no easy feat.
Legendary Pokémon are some of the most powerful Pokémon in existence and they have always been around, starting with Mewtwo and the Legendary Birds - Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres - way back in Generation One. After that were the Legendary Dogs and so on for Generations to come, and since Pokémon Go is currently focusing on integrating Generation 4 Pokémon, it makes since that it's Cresselia's turn. With only one more week at your disposal, will you be looking for one?
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
