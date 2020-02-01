Max Raids Battles Have Increased Chances To Spawn Shiny Magikarp In POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD
Via the many popular games both through Nintendo or the mobile game from Niantic, Pokémon Go, many people have become familiar with the idea of shiny Pokémon - which is to say creatures with a skin variant that is a different color than what would normally be found in the wild, such as Ash's Noctowl from the Anime.
In what fans can only hope is foreshadowing for more great things in the future, Pokémon Sword and Shield has kicked off the year by filling Max Raid Battles with the possibility of Shiny Magikarp!
For one reason or another, they have become one of the most popular aspects of the pocket monster gamervers - and that is likely why Pokémon Sword and Shield just released a chance for trainers to capture one of the most popular shiny creatures of all - Magikarp.
It may seem odd that Magikarp of all Pokémon would be popular as it is notoriously useless - at least for his first 20 levels. Most players know, however, that being patient and raising a Magikarp wille earn you a very powerful species - the elusive Gyarados. With shiny variants normally being difficult and coveted in the games, these will be two creatures players are definitely want to go after.
The event is currently running and will remain active until 6:59 P.M. EST on Friday, January 3, 2020. It hasn't been confirmed whether this will be a regular thing going forward, but it could always just be to celebrate the holiday. It's possible Niantic's success has influenced Pokémon Sword and Shield to receive regular updates with shinies but we will just have to wait and find out.
While we wait, if you want to have a shot at the golden shiny Magikarp variant and its evolutionary Red Gyarados, be sure to connect to the internet, update your wild area news, and go to mystery gifts. Afterwards you'll be able to check your dens with Dynamax creatures and once entered trainers can tell whether they are shiny or not. Get out there and battle alone or with friends while the chance is still available!
Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and check out the recent accolades trailer for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield below!
Your journey to become a Pokémon champion starts here in the Galar region. Meet never-before-seen Pokémon, and embark on an adventure where you can battle gigantic wild Pokémon.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]