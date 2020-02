Netflix Adds New POKÉMON 3D CG Animated Movie — MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION

Today is Pokémon Day! By coincidence or in commemoration; Netflix has added Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. It's an animated movie that originally debuted in Japan back in July 2019. For the first time, the movie has officially made its way into the hands of the public in the West — thanks to the streaming service.Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is an almost one-for-one remake of Pokémon: The First Movie from 1998. However, the new animated movie makes use of 3D visuals whereas the older version used traditional 2D. It's 1 hour and 37 minutes long and is rated PG on Netflix.The voice cast includes Sarah Natochenny, Dan Green, and Bill Rogers. Despite that the movie only debuted on the streaming service on February 27th, it has already managed to make its way into Netflix's weekly Top 10 (that being a list that ranks the most-watched movies and/or TV shows of the past week).Head over to the movie's official Netflix pageBelow you can check out both the official trailer and synopsis for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (via):

After accepting an invitation from a mysterious trainer, Ash, Misty and Brock meet Mewtwo, an artificially created Pokémon who wants to do battle.