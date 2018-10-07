New Friend Features In POKEMON GO Are Harmed By Limitations
Pokemon Go just had its two year anniversary, as many of you likely know. While the game has maintained popularity, at the same time, in those two years, many longtime fans of the anime and game series have given up on the mobile game due to it's lack of features that would be expected in, say, a Pokemon title. In an answer to that,Trainers recently gained the ability to become friends in Pokemon Go. The new addition to Niantic's mobile game brought with it multiple features including Pokemon trading, Gift sharing, and Friendship Leveling.
Any fans of Anime are definitely familiar with Pokemon and any fans of Pokemon have more than likely played Pokemon Go at some point. Here, we take a look at how that new friend feature is doing.
Ignoring the obvious here, like the fact that there is still no Player vs. Player battle feature, the fact that Pokemon trading takes obscene amounts of Stardust (one million for a shiny; yes, really), or that Friendship Leveling takes ninety days to fully complete, there are several other problems as well. It didn't take long for Niantic to discover that with the ability to receive items from friends through Gifts, that there was less of a need for them to seek out Pokestops, or more specifically the Pokeshop in game. So, they immediately dumped the number of items you receive from friends when you get a Gift, decreasing the number of balls, berries, and eggs that you'll receive, with some items, like the berry, dropping from a bunch of as much as ten to two.
While that might not seem like a major problem, couple it with the fact the Trainers are limited to how many gifts they can carry at once. Initially it was five, and Niantic has since raised it to ten, likely after numerous complaints. Keep in mind that Raids, Gym Battles, Community Day, and other Pokemon Go Events all require communities of Pokemon Trainers to work together, and as such, many people have many friends who play together. If a player can only send one gift a day, can only hold ten gifts, and needs to dedicate a minimum of ninety days of gift trading with each friend to max their friendship level, just imagine what that would entail for a regular player with dozens of friends.
So, what do you think? Are these features enough to keep you out there, catching 'em all? Check out the new Pokemon Go friend feature trailer below and be sure to share your thoughts with us!
Connect with friends and explore the world of Pokemon Go together. To add a friend, enter their Trainer Code!
