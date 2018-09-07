New Key Visual And 4 New TV Spots For The POKEMON: THE MOVIE: EVERYONE'S STORY Released
After releasing a dazzling trailer in April, the new Pokemon movie will hit Japanese theaters this Friday.
Pokémon the Movie: Everyone's Story opens in Japan this Friday and marketing is in full-swing as a new poster and 4 new TV spots were released by Wit Studio and Oriental Light and Magic.
Pokemon the Movie: Everyone's Story will take unfold in Frau City during the annual Wind Festival which celebrates the unusual winds created by the Legendary Pokemon Lugia.
But Lugia is not the only special Pokemon that will appear in the film, a Mythical electric type Pokemon named Zeraora will also be featured.
Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon the Movie: Everyone's Story), is a joint collaboration between Studio Wit and Studio OLM that went into production in late-2017.
As with 2017’s I Choose You!, the 2018 Pokemon film bucks the usual Pokemon film tradition of serving as an extension of the current, ongoing anime series and is instead, set in an alternate timeline and features a new supporting cast surrounding Ash and Pikachu.
There's no North American release date just yet but a limited theatrical run will definitely happen in the following months.
