New POKEMON Video Game Seems Stale and Disappointing

The new Pokémon game, known as Pokémon Let's Go, is a long awaited entry into the franchise and the first to release on the Nintendo Switch. However, this game looks dated and void of innovation.

Ever since the announcement and release of the Nintendo Switch, folks have been wondering how would a Pokémon game look on the new mobile/home console gaming device. Would the Pokémon Company keep a similar design but with slightly better graphics, or would the company overhaul the entire thing?



From what we can tell, the Pokémon Company has decided to go with the old design but with better graphics with the newest addition, Pokémon Let's Go: Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go: Eevee.



Both games are the same with the main difference being the Pokémon of choice. Furthermore, it’s also possible to choose from either male or female characters, as always.

A return to Kanto

These two new Pokémon games are quite interesting because players will finally return to Kanto, the region where the original games and TV series began. Some players might be disappointed at yet again having to return to this place, but when it comes down to new fans, it should be a blast for them.



Now, like Pokémon Yellow or Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, players will have a single main Pokémon who can follow the trainer around outside of the Pokeball. At one point, many thought the game would be a remake of Pokémon Yellow, but such is not the case.



Interestingly enough, Pokémon Let’s Go will have a multiplayer option where two-players can battle it out in a bid to test which one of their creatures are stronger.

New gameplay abilities

Capturing a Pokémon is very important, but how to go about it? Usually, the only way would be to press a button, but with the Nintendo Switch joycon, it’s possible for players to just swing their arms to throw a Pokeball.



Despite the new additions to gameplay, the game isn’t much different from others in the franchise. It’s time for Nintendo and the Pokémon company to overhaul the franchise and bring it in-line with the future.



The design is stale, the battle system is also stale, and we’re back to Kanto. You see, it’s been a very long time since a Pokémon game brought any innovation to video games, and at this rate, we may have to wait for a new system to witness it.



Nintendo needs to usher in a new hardware that is powerful enough to allow for an open world Pokémon game that is also big on multiplayer. Is that too much to ask for in 2018? When it comes down to Nintendo, yes, it is.



We should get an insight into how fans are thinking when the game releases on November 16th, 2018.

