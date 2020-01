Niantic Adds Over A Dozen New Creatures From Generation V's Unova Region To POKÉMON GO

Pokémon Go may require trainers to leave their house, but Niantic still manages to keep players logging in during the cold thanks to adding new Pokémon. Read on to see which creatures are now obtainable!

Pokémon appearing in the wild: Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, and more.

Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, and more. Pokémon hatching from 2 km Eggs: Venipede and Dwebble

Venipede and Dwebble 5 km Eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet

Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet 10 km Eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, and Axew

Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, and Axew Pokémon appearing in raids: Timburr will also be available in one-star raids.

Timburr will also be available in one-star raids. Pokémon appearing in the wild in North America, South America, and Africa: Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs)

Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs) Europe, Asia, and Australia: Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs)

Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs) Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America: Maractus

Maractus Egypt and Greece: Sigilyph

Sigilyph Eastern hemisphere: Red-Striped Form Basculin

Red-Striped Form Basculin Western hemisphere: Blue-Striped Form Basculin

The Unova Region fromandis home to a massive 156 Pokémon, which is an even higher number than the original Kanto Region boasted at 150. All of these new creatures allow Niantic the chance to add bigger groups of Pokémon into the mobile game at a time, and that's exactly what they did on January 10th.As of several days ago, more than a dozen new Unova creatures became obtainable, which includes finding them via the wild, raids, from eggs, and regionally. Take a look below at the list of each new Unova Pokémon that recently joined Niantic's game and instructions how to capture them.What are your thoughts on the newest additions? Which of these Generation V Pokémon are you most excited to add to yourcollection? Sound off in the comments!On topic, have you tried the newBuddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.Check out the full trailer for theBuddy Adventure feature in below!





Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!