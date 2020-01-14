 Niantic Adds Over A Dozen New Creatures From Generation V's Unova Region To POKÉMON GO
Pokémon Go may require trainers to leave their house, but Niantic still manages to keep players logging in during the cold thanks to adding new Pokémon. Read on to see which creatures are now obtainable!

Joseph Gharagheer | 1/14/2020
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Game Fragger
The Unova Region from Pokémon Black and Pokémon White is home to a massive 156 Pokémon, which is an even higher number than the original Kanto Region boasted at 150. All of these new creatures allow Niantic the chance to add bigger groups of Pokémon into the mobile game at a time, and that's exactly what they did on January 10th.

As of several days ago, more than a dozen new Unova creatures became obtainable, which includes finding them via the wild, raids, from eggs, and regionally. Take a look below at the list of each new Unova Pokémon that recently joined Niantic's game and instructions how to capture them.
  • Pokémon appearing in the wild: Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, and more.
  • Pokémon hatching from 2 km Eggs: Venipede and Dwebble
  • 5 km Eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik, and Shelmet
  • 10 km Eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen, and Axew
  • Pokémon appearing in raids: Timburr will also be available in one-star raids.
  • Pokémon appearing in the wild in North America, South America, and Africa: Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs)
  • Europe, Asia, and Australia: Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs)
  • Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America: Maractus
  • Egypt and Greece: Sigilyph
  • Eastern hemisphere: Red-Striped Form Basculin
  • Western hemisphere: Blue-Striped Form Basculin
What are your thoughts on the newest additions? Which of these Generation V Pokémon are you most excited to add to your Pokémon Go collection? Sound off in the comments!

On topic, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.

Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!


Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!

Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
