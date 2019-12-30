Niantic Announces They Are Bringing Back The Adventure Sync Hatchathon In POKÉMON GO For January
Niantic has been making a lot of announcements regarding their popular augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go now that the new year is right around the corner. These include many things, but two of the most exciting are the return of the Adventure Sync Hatchathon and the addition of more new Generation V creatures from the Unova Region.
Trainers in Pokémon Go know that Stardust, Rare Candies, and Unova Stones aren't easy to come by but January's Adventure Sync Hatchathon event will deliver all of those and more! Read on for the details!
We don't know yet which creatures from Pokémon Black and White will be joining Drillbur, Klink, Cubchoo, and the rest of their Generation V pals yet, but the mere idea of having new creatures obtainable for trainers to add to the pages of their dex is one that is sure to make players happy.
The beloved Adventure Sync Hatchathon event saw a positive reception before and as such trainers will see its return in January. Walking a specific distance in will earn coveted rewards such as Rare Candies, extra Stardust, and even Unova stones which haven't proven to be the easiest item to locate in the mobile game as of yet. With the addition of more creatures from the Unova region coming up its likely that even more of these will require the Unova stone in order to evolve, making this event one that will serve very useful to fans.
Players will have the opportunity to encounter certain pocket monsters sporting party hats in the wild and from the hatching eggs which will help celebrate the new year. The Adventure Sync Hatchathon returns on January 2nd, 2020 at 1pm PST and will run for two weeks until January 16th, 2020 at 1pm PST.
By the way, have you had a chance to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing. Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
