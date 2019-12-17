Niantic Creates Community Day Schedule Doubt After Adding This Shiny Creature To POKÉMON GO
Before now trainers have been able to successfully guess the upcoming Community Day event Pokémon based on a pattern that Niantic has used in releasing creatures up until this point. The creatures released each month would receive the shiny treatment and also get increased spawn rates.
There has been a strict schedule when it has come to Community Day events over the last two years but after a recent shiny addition trainers now wonder if a certain Pokémon will actually get the spotlight.
Sometimes creatures in the game can get their shiny variant released to celebrate an event such as the Team Rocket Takeover or Holiday variants - a lot of the shiny forms are released during a Community Day schedule.
Trainers were expecting an exciting February - with hopes that the rarely spawning Gible would get his time to shine - but now that the creature's shiny variant is already available, it goes against all of the other Community Day patterns they've followed up until this point.
The question is - what do you guys think? Will Gible get a Community Day, or will it remain a rare spawn? Let us know your thoughts below and check out the trailer for Pokémon Go's upcoming Buddy Adventure feature!
Experience the magic of Pokémon in the real world! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is available on IOS and Android devices.
