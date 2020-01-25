Niantic Sets A First In POKÉMON GO By Allowing Trainers To Vote For The Community Day Creature
Before now, anyone who plays Pokémon Go has had no say towards which Pokémon starred during each month's respective Community Day festivities. Community Day events are monthly and have always featured a single Pokémon, increasing their spawn rate, allowing them a special evolution move, and most importantly - introducing their shiny variant into Niantic's mobile game.
Even though Community Day events have been a fixture in Pokémon Go for a couple of years now, trainers have never had the say in which Pokémon would be featured, but that is changing now - check it out!
It has now been announced however that February will mark a new treat for trainers in the game. It seems for the first time players will get to have some say in which creature gets the spotlight for February's event. Players will be allowed to choose from four Kanto creatures - Vulpix, Rhyhorn, Dratini, and Machop. Upon evolution, the Pokémon will learn the following moves.
Vulpix - Weather Ball
Machop - Payback
Rhyhorn - Rock Wrecker
Dratini - Superpower
The voting process will take place all day on February 1st, and all Pokestops will have Field Research which will allow the trainer to vote. Each of the following Field Research tasks acts as an individual vote for the related Pokémon, and trainers are only limited by the number of tasks they complete, and players will also receive 200 Stardust in addition to each vote. Take a look at list of tasks and corresponding votes below!
Vote For Machop Community Day - Catch 20 Pokémon
Vote For Vulpix Community Day - Catch 20 Pokémon
Vote For Rhyhorn Community Day - Catch 20 Pokémon
Vote For Dratini Community Day - Catch 20 Pokémon
A mere two days after voting closes Niantic will announce the winner so be sure to log in on February 3rd. The Community Day event itself, meanwhile, will be held on February 22. Which of these creatures do you hope to see make the cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
In the meantime, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]