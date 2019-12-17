Niantic Teases Buddy Adventure Feature In POKÉMON GO Which Sees Your Companion Travel Beside You

Good Buddy: Your buddy can join you on your map view! You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page.

Great Buddy: Having a hard time catching a Pokémon? Your buddy may help you out in Pokémon encounters! It can also bring you items that can help you in your Pokémon GO journey.

Ultra Buddy: Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby! Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page.

Best Buddy: Become Best Buddies, and your buddy will sport a Best Buddy Ribbon to show off to everyone just how close you two are! Pokémon that you’re Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat as long as they’re still assigned as your Buddy Pokémon.