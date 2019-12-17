Niantic Teases Buddy Adventure Feature In POKÉMON GO Which Sees Your Companion Travel Beside You
The newest feature set to hit Niantic's augmented reality mobile game is called the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature which will finally allow trainers access to the long coveted feature of walking alongside your nearest and dearest in the game, and it is said to be with fans by 2020.
Niantic seems to be well aware that in order to keep trainers playing their mobile game year after year they'll need to up the ante. The upcoming Buddy Adventure feature seems to do just that - read on!
Trainers will not only be able to travel with their closest Poké-pals, but they can also gain their help in wild Pokémon encounters, interact with their happiness meter by feeding them amongst other things, and much more. Niantic's product manager on the product, Ryuta Hiroi shared the following with the press.
“Since launching Pokémon GO, this might be the most collaborative feature we have had with The Pokémon Company. Even with your phone in your pocket, you’ll feel like your buddy is right beside you!”
Special care was devoted to each of the pocket monsters individually so that it wouldn't be a boring feature. Each of the Pokémon is designed to express themselves in different ways, according to Niantic's tech artist, Lena Verstappen.
“[…] there was a deeply respectful way in which each and every Pokémon was treated throughout the process of developing the features.”
As players have come to know, friendships evolve just as the battling creatures do. Here's the list of different friendship levels you can share with your buddy using this new feature.
Good Buddy: Your buddy can join you on your map view! You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page.
Great Buddy: Having a hard time catching a Pokémon? Your buddy may help you out in Pokémon encounters! It can also bring you items that can help you in your Pokémon GO journey.
Ultra Buddy: Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby! Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page.
Best Buddy: Become Best Buddies, and your buddy will sport a Best Buddy Ribbon to show off to everyone just how close you two are! Pokémon that you’re Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat as long as they’re still assigned as your Buddy Pokémon.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is available on iOS and Android.
