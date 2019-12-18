Niantic Upsets POKÉMON GO Community Even Further Over 2020 Community Day Event Confusion

Trainers,



Thank you for sharing your feedback when it comes to Pokémon GO Community Day hours and how it impacts different regions. The safety and wellbeing of our Trainers is of the upmost importance, so moving forward we plan on testing Community Day hours that are based on the hemisphere that you reside in.



For January Community Day, the event times are as follows:

Northern Hemisphere—Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in your local time zone

Southern Hemisphere—Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in your local time zone



Please note that countries located on the equator line will be impacted by the split by hemisphere. We ask Trainers plan accordingly if they are impacted due to their location.



We look forward to your continued feedback and support of Community Day as we continue to experiment with times that work for all Trainers to participate in the fun. Thank you and see you in 2020!



—The Pokémon GO Team