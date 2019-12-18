Niantic Upsets POKÉMON GO Community Even Further Over 2020 Community Day Event Confusion
A pattern is usually followed in Pokémon Go regarding the schedule for Community Day Events - allowing die-hard fans of the game to usually correctly predict the upcoming creatures to be featured.
When trainers learned that shiny Gible's was in Pokémon Go ahead of its expected February 2020 Community Day event - they were puzzled. We now know when the January dates are - which is equally confusing.
Recently however, there was doubt cast on the usual plan as the pseudo-legendary Dragon-type Gible - who was thought by many fans to likely be featured in February's 2020 Community Day - got a shiny variant already which is unusual for a Community Day featured Pokémon.
With the announcement of January 2020's Community Day event time being on a Sunday - fans are upset that it isn't the usual Saturday and it also seems to be an unpopular decision to split the time between Hemispheres - as the 3-6 time slot is desired by trainers in both times.
Niantic released the following statement today regarding the state of Community Day events in 2020. Each Hemisphere will have their event in a respective time, as you can see in the release below.
Trainers,
Thank you for sharing your feedback when it comes to Pokémon GO Community Day hours and how it impacts different regions. The safety and wellbeing of our Trainers is of the upmost importance, so moving forward we plan on testing Community Day hours that are based on the hemisphere that you reside in.
For January Community Day, the event times are as follows:
-
Northern Hemisphere—Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in your local time zone
-
Southern Hemisphere—Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in your local time zone
Please note that countries located on the equator line will be impacted by the split by hemisphere. We ask Trainers plan accordingly if they are impacted due to their location.
We look forward to your continued feedback and support of Community Day as we continue to experiment with times that work for all Trainers to participate in the fun. Thank you and see you in 2020!
—The Pokémon GO Team
What do you think? Will you be playing next month? Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android devices.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]