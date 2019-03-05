Niantic's Earth Day 2019 A Huge Success With The Help Of INGRESS And POKÉMON GO Players
Over 17,000 players were organized through Niantic's partnering with 46 different organizations in 41 different countried on 6 different continents. 145 tons of trash were cleaned after Pokémon Trainers and Ingress Agents alike put in 41,000 hours of their time.
In their second annual Earth Day event, Niantic, developer of Ingress and Pokémon Go not only made a significant change across the globe, but they also rewarded their players for helping. Check it out!
For their help and participation in cleaning up the real world, players were awarded with prizes in their augmented-reality ones thanks to Niantic afterwards. Ingress Agents received higher probability for heatsinks, multi-hacks, and shields, while Pokémon Trainers were treated to Groudon and Shiny Diglett amongst other increased ground type Pokémon appearances.
“We’re astounded with how much everyone involved has achieved – an effort like this highlights how much impact people can have when they work together. Players worked in groups of 1 to 2,500, alongside government agencies, volunteer organizations, and fellow community members, creating incredible impact.” - Yennie Solheim Fuller, Director of Social Impact at Niantic
What did you think of Niantic's 2019 Earth Day? Were you a part of the gigantic clean-up?
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
