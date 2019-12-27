Niantic's Holiday Event 2019 In POKÉMON GO Features Cubchoo, Jingle Bell Stantler, And More
On Christmas Eve Niantic's augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go launched this year's holiday event and the features will stay in tact until the end of New Year's Day - with different bonus features swapping along the way to keep things interesting.
Trainers have been celebrating all month long in Pokémon Go with the never-ending list of events Niantic has been rolling out - and the Holiday Event may be the most massive yet. Read on for the details!
Like the usual holiday events, fans can expect special holiday-themed Pokémon to show up during the event times of the 2019 Pokémon Go Holiday event. As would be expected there is a new Pikachu family wearing a new winter hat (a puff-ball beanie) - and one that can be matched by purchasing a similar item from the accessory story in-game, something that more trainers might look to take advantage of now that the advanced buddy adventure feature has been launched in the mobile game. Likely the most coveted creature by trainers this year however, is the jingle bell variant of Stantler - especially one that could show up shiny and green.
There are numerous features in this ecent so we've gone ahead and listed them for you below so you can take a look at what the remainder of the year has in store for yourself. Check it out!
Not to forget bonuses, of course! Trainers will earn double experience for the creatures they capture this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, and then will see half incubator distance required Monday through Wednesday next week. Meanwhile, this Saturday - the last Saturday of the year - will be celebrated with a massive eight hour event, details of which are below.
-
Pokémon in holiday costumes: Pikachu, Raichu, and Pichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time!
-
Pokémon appearing in the wild: Delightful Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing in the wild, such as Sneasel, Delibird, Snorunt, and more! Making its Pokémon GO debut will be Cubchoo, the Chill Pokémon!
-
Pokémon appearing in Eggs: Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Pichu wearing beanies, and Stantler wearing bells will be hatching from 7 km Eggs!
-
Pokémon appearing in Raid Battles: Raichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will be available to challenge in two-star raids!
-
Pokémon attracted by Glacial Lure Modules: Throw a Glacial Lure Module onto a PokéStop near you, and you’ll have a chance of encountering Cryogonal, the Crystallizing Pokémon, making its Pokémon GO debut!
-
Event-exclusive Field Research: Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward you with the chance to encounter Pokémon like Pikachu wearing beanies!
-
Save Shadow Pokémon! We have reason to believe that Team GO Rocket has turned more Pokémon, including Delibird, into Shadow Pokémon! There might be other Shadow Pokémon to discover in places high and low, so get out there and save them!
-
If you’re lucky, you might encounter Shiny Stantler wearing bells and Shiny Snover!
-
Winter-themed avatar items coming to the shop! You can look forward to a Stantler Sweater and a Stantler Headband as well as a Beanie Hat to match the one some Pikachu are wearing for this event!
Meanwhile, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
-
Warm up with a special winter weekend event! During the final Saturday in December (and 2019!), you can look forward to a special eight-hour-long winter weekend event.
-
Date + Time Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in your local time zone
-
Two-hour Glacial Lure Module duration: Glacial Lure Modules will last two hours for the duration of the event. Pokémon such as Lapras, Delibird, Cubchoo, and more will be drawn to Glacial Lure Modules during this time!
-
Glaceon with Last Resort: Use a Glacial Lure Module to evolve Eevee during the event, and you’ll get a Glaceon that knows the Charged Attack Last Resort.
-
Regice returns to raids! Did you miss out on catching a Regice the last time it was available in raids? This is your chance to catch the Iceberg Pokémon!
-
Two additional Raid Passes: Receive up to two additional Raid Passes during the special event time period when you spin a Photo Disc at a Gym. These Raid Passes will not be available after the event period is over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]