POKEMON GO Continues To Improve For Trainers As Niantic Introduces New Adventure Sync Feature

The new feature will become increasingly available to Pokemon Go trainers and will allow players to consume less battery and data on their phones, which had been one of the biggest complaints.

Trainers who have stuck with Pokemon Go since the mobile game's launch have seen the game grow from it's inception to how it is today. The game is still a booming phenomenon, but the features within have definitely increased and the game has become more and more user-friendly.



As of late, Nianic has been pushing event after event, dropping different shiny variants and releasing all sorts of fun things for players, with the Halloween Event, Gengar Day, Stardust Event, Cyndaquil Community Day, plus the addition of Generation IV all at once. Now it will be even easier to play the game during them.



For two years, people have complained about the battery-draining that Pokemon Go induces to their phones, with many players having to purchase and carry battery packs with them when they go to the parks. There are also Pokemon Go Plus items that can be bought and connected, which allow you to manually press the button with your phone away, but the adventure sync is the first major difference introduced when it comes to data preservation and battery life.



Once trainers flip on the adventure sync switch in the settings in Pokemon Go the app stops tracking your steps with location data and instead utilizes the tracking data from either Apple Health or Google Fit, whichever your phone may have. This allows players to hatch eggs, receive buddy candies, and much more as trainers are rewarded for their progress throughout the weeks.



It is important to note that adventure sync is not yet available to all players as it is being slowly introduced, and once it is, you will need to reach level five in order to access the feature. Once again, remember that it must be turned on in the settings menu, or else your game will continue to use location data.



What do you think of this new feature for Pokemon Go trainers? Let us know below!

