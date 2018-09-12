POKEMON GO's Shiny Sandshrew Released During Second Annual Tottori Prefecture Event In Japan
Niantic and The Pokemon Company have been doing well to work wih the Tottori Prefecture since the release of Pokemon Go. Initially, the prefecture attempted to use the success of the mobile game to their advantage, inviting players to play on the dunes and capture Pokemon there, but they quickly realized that a local beetle - Cylendila Elisae - was plummeting to near extinction due to all to new company.
The Pokemon Company and the Tottori Prefecture have decided to team up for the second year in a row to raise awareness for the dunes and the animals there, and shiny Sandshrew is here to host!
So, of course, measures had to be taken in an attempt to protect the beetle, and the area has been roped off. In addition to the actual guards, however, it seems the local Ground - Type Pokemon, Sandshrew, is also here to protect his homeland. On top of that - Shiny Sandrew has arrived, first releasing in Japan to protect the dunes before spreading accross the world.
You can see the differences between the normal Sandshrew and Sandslash, and the newly available Shiny Sandshrew and Sandlash, with the new boys joining in with Green and Red skins respectively in the photo above, courtesy of Pokemon GoHub. If you were hoping for the color blue - don't fear, as Alolan Sandshrew is also being reported as appearing in the wild for the first time, and he is blue as he brandishes the Ice - Type.
The Second Annual Tottori Prefecture Event will also have exclusive merch and amennities from The Pokemon Company that Pokemon Go fans are able to purchase. The event began on December 6th, and is lasting until December 19th! Are you going after a Shiny Sandshrew? More interested in the Shiny Sandslash? Or do you prefer Alolan? Let us know in the comments!
