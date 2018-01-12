POKEMON: LET'S GO, PIKACHU! Soundtrack Includes Music From Classic Fan Favorite POKEMON YELLOW

Masuda and the team behind the Pokemon: Let's Go titles made sure to do the classic music justice, which gained praise. This music can now be listened to on iTunes, and it includes something extra!

There are many things that fans think of when they reminisce about their Pokemon childhoods. Some people may be particularly fond of the Anime, while others may think fondly back to the time when Pokemon cards ruled the playground. Despite there being many things to remember - one key piece of the video game series often noted by fans as being memorable is the amazing music.



In Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! the main game is essentially a revamp of the classic favorite - Pokemon Yellow. As such, the music from the game features modernized versions of the same tunes that were featured in the popular game when Masuda himself composed them in 1996.



It appears this collection was announced several months ago, and now that it is released, there is a digital version available to those in the West while fans in the East are able to obtain a two disc soundtrack collection including a full color 60-page luxury booklet and special messages from both the original composer as well as Shota Kageyama - who created the arrangement in the new games.



Featuring 122 tracks at two hours and twenty five minutes long, this special music collection also features the original tracks from Pokemon Yellow, which will be an especially exciting added treat for fans that have been playing for generations. The full tracklist is available over at itunes.com. It costs 3500 yen or $9.99 for those in the US.



Are you going to be tuning in? It will certainly give trainers to do while playing Pokemon Go! Let us know what you think below!

