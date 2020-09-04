POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Fans Can Now Check Out The Official Graphic Novel Adaptation

The hit film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu quickly became a fan favorite after finding incredible success on the big screen. Now Legendary has released the official graphic novel adaptation - check it out!

Gamers are more than aware of the long-running "video game movie curse" that has haunted any film adaptation attempts to find success on the big screen. While some of them weren't completely terrible, the overall consenus was that video game movies failed and thus companies were less inclined to take a chance on future adaptations.

Faith was renewed however with the recent release of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which saw a positive reception from critics as well as mutilple generations of fans of the franchise. The movie has made it easier for similar projects to be greenlit - such as the recent Sonic the Hedgehog film.

Legendary Comics has now released a graphic novel adaptation to the film. Delivering the adventure to fans in a new way and expanding upon the world and characters introduced in the film, the companion novel was written by Brian Buccellato with art from Nelson Daniel. Check out what the Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics had to say about the new release below.

“Brian’s writing and Nelson’s art have really captured a depth to the world in which Detective Pikachu and his fellow Pokémon live. We are so excited to expand upon this story, as well as the characters of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.” - Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics

It is made clear by the VP of Legendary Comics that the company is excited to release the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu Graphic Novel Adaptation. Costing customers only $17.99, many fans will certainly want to re-live the adventure in a new way.

Take a look below at the art for the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu Graphic Novel Adaptation and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!



Readers are invited to follow along as lead character Tim Goodman, played in the movie by Justice Smith, journeys through Ryme City searching for his missing father. With twists and turns around every corner, nothing is more twist-y than Tim's unexpected partner: a Pikachu with a penchant for coffee and danger, and the amazing ability to speak human language. In a city where humans and Pokémon live together in harmony, unexpected dangers surround them as they try to solve a mystery.