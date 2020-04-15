POKÉMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU Is Currently Available To Watch Online For Free With Amazon

At the moment, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (as well as many other movies and television series) is now available to watch online for free with Amazon Prime Video. Find out more...

We're currently amidst some very trying times. Most people of the world are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus disease which has literally caused a global pandemic. Among all the worry and concern, this can lead to an intense amount of boredom. Thankfully, Amazon has come to our aid.

Amazon has come to an agreement with Warner Bros. which has brought a plethora of their movies and HBO original series to Amazon Prime Video for free (via Toonado). If you're situated in the United States, you now have upwards of five-hundred hours worth of content at your fingertips. All you need is an Amazon account.

The most exciting of the bunch is Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. This live-action movie debuted in May of last year and went on to become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. Though, it recently lost that title to a certain blue hedgehog. Still, the Pokémon movie is beloved by many. You can now watch it online entirely for free.

Other movies and television series that are currently available online for free include The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, Storks, Big Little Lies, Silicon Valley, Sesame Street, and much more.