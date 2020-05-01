POKÉMON GO Brings This Sinnoh Region Legendary Back To Raids In Shiny Form For January 2020
Not very long ago we reported that Trainers would be looking ahead at Axew, Solipede, Sewaddle, and their respective evolutionary forms for a total of nine new Unova creatures making their way to Niantic's augmented reality mobile game, Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go Trainers are heading out for their last opportunity to face Virizion in Raid battles, and the reason is because Heatran is returning to re-take the throne - and in shiny form to boot. Read on!
This was thanks to a leaked upcoming loading screen that landed on the internet which finally confirmed the new creatures fans would be receiving from Gen V.
Today, however, we look ahead at a member of Generation IV's Sinnoh Region that will be returning to the spotlight. Heatran, a Legendary Fire and Steel Pokémon who originally appeared in the Sinnoh Region during the fourth Generation titles in the series - Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.
Beginning on Tuesday, January 7th at 1:00 pm PST and running until February 4th at 1:00 pm PST, Heatran will be returning to run the five-star Raid Battles in Pokémon Go. A shiny version of Heatran will also be available for Trainers to capture during this time - or at least it is for those willing to face the cold in pursuit of the beast.
Keep in mind that whichever version you wind up capturing - shiny or not - with a dual type of Fire and Steel this unique creature is quite a formidable Pokémon to add to your team for the Master League.
And by the way, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing. Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
