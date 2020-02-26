POKÉMON GO: Don't Get Too Excited For A Mystery Bonus Hour Or Spotlight Hour This Week
2020 has seen a lot of action for Trainers in Pokémon Go. Niantic has not only been adding events to their already jam-packed schedule, but the developer has also chosen this year to implement what they are calling "experimental" events which add even more fun to the already thrilling mobile title.
While it certainly seemed that Trainers were enjoying the experiments Niantic has been providing in Pokémon Go, the developer has announced that they are pausing two of them currently. Read on for more!
With the immense popularity of the game, it seems that Niantic was having issues by simply dropping new events and features. This was evident when they withdrew both the GO Battle League and the system for Trainers to rate and suggest Pokéstops due to issues. Now it seems that players will have to go at least a week in the absence of two more of these experimental events and bonuses that they recently got acquainted with.
The Pokémon Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour haven't been staples of Pokémon Go for long, but they were certainly welcome. A surpise creature showing up for a full hour to provide as many Candy as possible is a huge get for those looking to fill their dex and evolve their pocket monsters. Surprise bonuses never hurt anyone either, but now both of these events have been put on hiatus for the current week.
Niantic didn't announce the reason for the hiatus of these two events, but we can only assume that they want to judge fan reaction so they can decide whether to implement one or both of these on a full time basis. Otherwise, it could be that February's already jam-packed event schedule makes it hard to continue stacking bonuses.
Either way, we want to know your thoughts! Let us know what you think in the comments section below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
