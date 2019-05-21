POKÉMON GO: Don't Wait For Lures When You Can Use This Naming Trick For Leafeon And Glaceon
Pokémon GO is still a huge hit amongst fans, with Trainers around the globe coming together for community and event days and proving that it hasn't become stale.
While it was initially announced that there would be special lures for the new evolutions of Eevee, there's also a naming trick you can use right away to add these new Pocket Monsters to your collection.
One aspect of the game that helps to perpetuate player interest in the game is that Niantic is constantly releasing new updates and features in the game, and that includes more species to be caught. Two of these latest Pokémon entries are Leafeon and Glaceon, the Grass and Ice type evolutions of Eevee.
When the new lures were announced, it was assumed that these Pokémon could only be obtained by evolving them in range of either the Glacial and Mossy Lures, however it has now been confirmed that Trainers can use a similar naming trick on their Eevee to obtain Leafeon and Glaceon much easier, similar to the other forms before it.
If the Ice-Type Glaceon is what you want, you'll need to re-name your Eevee "Rea". Once you do, you will notice the Evolution image change from the traditional question marks to the form of the Glaceon you're looking to evolve into. If Grass-Type Leafeon is more your style, simply rename your Eevee "Linnea", and you will see the outline of your newest Pokémon, even if you're short the required amount of Eevee candy to evolve it right away.
While you are limited to one time naming and evolving them, this doesn't prevent you from evolving more in the range of the Glacial and Mossy Lures, so feel free to get right on it and beef up your Sinnoh Pokédex!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
