POKÉMON GO: Gear Up For Solosis, Gothita, Shiny Baltoy, And More With This Year's Psychic Spectacular
Psychic-Type Pokémon have been beloved amongst Trainers since the very first franchise titles. This is likely because they are extremely powerful, and while they have been balanced out with other introduced typings over the years, they remain at the top of most players' lists of favorite when it comes to battling.
Out of the countless events that Niantic has introduced in Pokémon Go in the past, there must have been a positive response to the Psychic Spectacular because it is being brought back this month. Read on!
With the Unova Region being the most recent Generation of creatures to be introduced into the game -- its time that Trainers had an opportunity to capture some newer Psychic Pokémon -- and that is exactly what the upcoming event is going to allow. Both Gothita and Solosis will make their debut in Pokémon Go during the Psychic Spectacular Event -- although Solosis can be gound in the daytime and Gothita can be found at night.
Shiny Hunters should also keep their eyes peeled as there will be an opportunity to nab a Shiny Baltoy during this event. In addition, Raid Battles, Eggs, and the wild will be chock full of Psychic-Type creatures, so be sure to stock up on Candy to evolve these formidable pocket monsters.
Take a look at the full list of features for the upcoming Psychic Spectacular Event below!
Does this Psychic Spectacular Event seem more exciting than the one from 2018? Let us know your take on this event in the comments section below!
Friday, March 27, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time
More Psychic-type Pokémon first discovered in Unova will make their Pokémon GO debut! During the daytime, you’ll be able to encounter Solosis, the Cell Pokémon, in the wild, and during the evening, you’ll instead encounter Gothita, the Fixation Pokémon!
Solosis and Gothita will be available after the event in the wild and in 5 km Eggs.
The following Psychic-type Pokémon will be hatching more often from 2 km Eggs: Abra, Drowzee, Ralts, Spoink, Baltoy, Wynaut, Beldum, Gothita, and Solosis.
If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny Baltoy!
Psychic-type Pokémon will be featured in raids, and you’ll see them more often in the wild.
Enjoy Psychic Spectacular Field Research throughout the event period.
Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
