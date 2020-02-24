POKÉMON GO Introduces Another Egg Hatching Shake-Up, This Time Centered Around Fossil Pokémon
Get out those incubators fossil fans, its time for a frenzy with the current 7km egg shake up in Pokémon Go. Any fossil Pokémon who were normally expected to hatch from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs will no longer be doing so. As a side effect of the shake-up, Riolu will be hatching from 10km eggs.
Trainers who regularly play Pokémon Go relish in fossil-themed events because those candies are harder to stack. We have good news for said players as the latest 7km eggs are literally filled with them!
Omanyte, Tirtouga, Kabuto, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Archen will be the only creatures hatching from 7km eggs for a while. Since the candy for these creatures is harder to come by as they are often harder to find in the wild, this is a great time to get out and enjoy some fresh air. Fans will want to use their fastest Incubators to get the most out of the allotted time of the event - however long that is.
This event is taking place for an unforseeable amount of time since Niantic has chosen not to share with fans how long this will last. It is likely won't know any more details until we learn about the next egg shake-up to come and the date of that's beginning. When we learn more we will be sure to keep you updated!
Will you be getting out there to hatch more eggs during the fossil event? Which of the above fossil Pokémon is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
