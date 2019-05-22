POKÉMON GO Introduces Two New Shiny Variants During This Week's Special Raid Event

Niantic has made it clear that they have no intention in cutting their Events short anytime soon, with the latest being the current Raid Week. Read on to find out what you need to know regarding the event.

Yesterday was the beginning of another of Niantic's events in, bringing more excitement to Raid Battles by hemmoraging out the old Tier lists and updating them with newIn addition, shiny variants of Bronzor and it's evolution Bronzong, are now available. These shiny variants are easier to obtain by attempting these Raid Battles, rather than trying to find one in the wild. Also, rarer Pokémon, such as those that would normally be hatched from 10K eggs are available to challenge, such as Shinx, Bronzor, Clamperl, and Feebas.

There is also a special Raid hour being held every day in qhich the number of Raids, regardless of which Tier they are, will be raised allowing Trainers the opportunity to participate in more Raid battles than usual during 6-7 PM local time.

The following is the announced list of new Tiers.Tier 1: Machop, Slakoth, Shinx, BronzorTier 2: Misdreavus, Kirlia, Mawile, Feebas, Clamperl, BibarelTier 3: Alolan Raichu, Chansey, Scyther, Aerodactyl, FloatzelTier 4: Alolan Marowak, Dragonite, Tyranitar, Absol, MetagrossWhich