POKÉMON GO Is Bringing Trainers Closer Together This Weekend With A Special Friendship Event
Niantic likes to keep things fresh in Pokémon Go, their wildly popular augmented reality mobile game featuring everyone's favorite lovable Japanese Anime creatures. This means that they are consistently rolling out new features and events in their app to keep their users happy and maintain replayability of the title. In the four years since the game's initial release Niantic has managed to do fairly well.
When Pokémon Go was initially released there wasn't a lot to do in the way of friendship but that has changed over the years and now Niantic is celebrating with an event filled with bonuses. Check it out!
This weekend featured two such events with one having ended today - that being the February Community Day Event featuring Rhyhorn, Rhydon, and Rhyperior. The second of these continues until Monday at 10 pm local time and celebrates all things in the way of friends. Features of the event include being able to hold 20 Gifts and being able to open 40, earning twice the amount of Trade Candy, half Trade Stardust cost, and Friendship Levels increasing at double the rate.
Niantic just had their Valentine's Day Event and now its clear that they want fans to know that friendship is just as important - or maybe they just want an extra motivator to get Trainers back into the tall grass no matter how cold it is! Either way, let us know if you'll be partaking in the Special Friendship Weekend Event in Pokémon Go in the comments below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
