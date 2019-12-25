POKÉMON GO Lab Opens In Tokyo Offering Trainers Opportunity For Friendship, Battle, And More
Fans of the Pokémon franchise have already been given the gift of shops in the real world like the Pokémon Centers and the all new Pikachu take-out sweet shop - but the holidays are extra special now that the latest has opened - the very first Pokémon Go Lab.
If you're looking to take your Pokémon Go experience to the next level, you're in luck! The game has begun to seep into real life with the opening of a Pokémon Go Lab in Tokyo! Read on for all the details!
The Pokémon Go Lab is exactly as it sounds and has officially opened up in Tokyo, Japan. Featuring numerous interesting attractions to get trainers to gather around, the lines are already out the door. Unlike the previously opened Pokémon Centers which are now located around the world - the Pokémon Go Lab is dedicated to all things related to the mobile game which shares the same name.
Trainers will find that the location is a gym in the game allowing encouraging players who arrive to battle while there - and what's even cooler is that the lights inside the store switch colors in real time depending on which team is currently in charge of said gym - yellow for Instinct, red for Valor, and blue for Mystic.
Selling lots of exclusive gear to give trainers the opportunity to represent their favorite team and more, there are also locations to assist players from different countries to become friends and trade - and of course a location for blattling - not to mention a life-sized statue of Professor Willow, which you can see for yourself below.
The address for the location in Japan is Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 3-1-2, Sunshine City Alpa 2nd Floor. It is also in the same location as the brand new Pikachu cupcake shop and the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo Branch - allowing fans of the franchise to get a major experience all in one location.
What do you think? Is this something that is worth an entire location or is this doing too much? Let us know how you feel in the comments section below!
And also, have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing. Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]