POKÉMON GO: New Magnetic Lure Allows You Acces To Two New Pokémon You Can't Get Otherwise

Well, this is rather frustrating. While we recently learned that Eevee's new evolutions can be gotten easier through the naming trick from the past, it seems Magnezone and Probopass will be a bit harder.

Pokémon GO

has added new and different Lure Modules

for the first time since the game's launch in 2016. This is another of the game's updates and newer features that expands on what the game was originally, bringing more aspects and

Pokémon to the augmented reality game.

There are Mossy Lures and Glacial Lures which allow trainers to obtain Glaceon and Leafeon if Eevee is evolved within range, two new Sinnoh additions. However the Magnetic Lures, is proving to be the most frustrating for trainers in regards to collecting the

Pokémon associated with it.

Pokémon types and also allows you to evolve specific species.

Pokémon,

Pokémon can only be obtained if you evolve a Magnemite and a Nosepass in range of a Magnetic Lure, also requiring the right amount of candy. The problem is that the only way to currently obtain these special Lure Modules is through the in-game shop. Costing 200

Poké

coins, the same price as an Item or

Pokémon Storage Upgrade,

a seasoned Trainer could max out Gym Defending for four days and not spend any real life money just to buy a single lure, but the play style isn't the same for all Trainers, with some more interested in simply capturing

Pokémon.

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

Each of the Lure Modules attracts differentThe Magnetic LureMagnezone and Probopass, didn't get so lucky as to also have a naming trick like Leafeon and Glaceon, unfortunately.These twoIt is most likely that Niantic will eventually introduce Special Research Tasks in which these can be earned, but for now its going to be a bit more difficult than usual to capture the latest additions. Community Days may be the best way to go in the meantime, with players allowed to hop on any Lure, even if it was put up by another Trainer.Who are you more excited to add to your line-up? Let us know below!