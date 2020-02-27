POKÉMON GO: Niantic Adds Clone Versions Of The Kanto Starter Evolutions In Raid Battles
Netflix has chosen today to release the CG remake of Mewtwo Strikes Back, the first Pokémon film to hit theaters all the way back in 1999. The movie is aptly titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution and features one of the most powerful and destructive Legendary Pokémon to be released over the Generations - the titular antagonist, Mewtwo.
Long-time fans of the Pokémon franchise are definitely familiar with the Clone versions of the creatures from Mewtwo Strikes Back back in 1999 and they have now been released in Pokémon Go. Check it out!
While the remake was released in theaters in June of 2019 Netflix has picked today to launch the title for the simple fact that February 27th is Pokémon Day, a day of celebration that takes place annually. In conjunction with this event Niantic has decided to introduce Clone Pokémon, which are featured in the movie, into their mobile title Pokémon Go.
Until March 2nd Trainers who log into the game will notice that Raid Battles include clone versions of Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur - the water, fire, and grass starter evolutions from the Kanto Region. In addition to these creatures Clone Pikachu is also currently available via Go Snapshot. This means while taking photos of their Pokémon, Trainers will have a chance to encounter the special version of Pikachu during the shot.
What do you guys think of these new versions of Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!
Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
