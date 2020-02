POKÉMON GO: Niantic Bombards Their Mobile Game With A Full Schedule Of Legendary Raid Weekends

Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!

Trainers who regularly play Niantic'sare well aware that every month the developer holds a Community Day dating back two years. During this event a Pokémon is featured along with other bonuses activated that players can take advantage of while partaking in exactly what the title of the event suggests -- the spirit of community.March looks to be an insane month as Niantic is taking the concept of Community Day and putting it on steiroids. While we still have a Community coming up which will feature Abra, each weekend will also be dominated by a different Legendary Pokémon.The Pokémon featured will be Darkrai, Altered Forme Giratina, Cobalion, and Lugia in that order. These creatures will know event-exclusive moves and for any shiny hunters out there, shiny versions of each of these Legendary 'mons are available to find.It will definitely be an exciting month for Trainers. Will you be taking part in the festivities?