POKÉMON GO: Niantic Bombards Their Mobile Game With A Full Schedule Of Legendary Raid Weekends
Trainers who regularly play Niantic's Pokémon Go are well aware that every month the developer holds a Community Day dating back two years. During this event a Pokémon is featured along with other bonuses activated that players can take advantage of while partaking in exactly what the title of the event suggests -- the spirit of community.
Niantic is known for taking any opportunity to introduce an event or bonus reward into Pokémon Go but looking ahead to March there is a Legendary event every weekend! Read on for all of the details below!
March looks to be an insane month as Niantic is taking the concept of Community Day and putting it on steiroids. While we still have a Community coming up which will feature Abra, each weekend will also be dominated by a different Legendary Pokémon.
The Pokémon featured will be Darkrai, Altered Forme Giratina, Cobalion, and Lugia in that order. These creatures will know event-exclusive moves and for any shiny hunters out there, shiny versions of each of these Legendary 'mons are available to find.
It will definitely be an exciting month for Trainers. Will you be taking part in the festivities?
Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
