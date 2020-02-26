POKÉMON GO: Niantic Breaks Out Party Hat Versions Of Gengar, Nidorino, And More For Pokémon Day
Trainers who play Pokémon Go on a regular basis are certainly aware of Niantic's love of implementing events into the title at every turn. This isn't necessarily a bad thing - especially as it it ups the replayability of the mobile game and keeps it fresh despite its upcoming fourth birthday.
It was all the way back on February 27th of 1996 when the first Pokémon titles were released but fans have celebrated the day ever since. Pokémon Go is breaking out the party hats this year - check it out!
Its because of this that it comes as no surprise that Niantic is celebrating tomorrow's Pokémon Day with a bevy of bunuses and special features in the title. Fans can look forward to many Pokémon appearing in festive party hats - something which has cemented itself as a staple of celebratory events in the augmented reality game.
The event technically began yesterday and will continue to run until Monday, March 2nd. During this time players will also benefit from an additional Special Trade allowance a day, as the ability to do so has gone up from one to two. Shiny versions of all festive creatures are available and while Pikachu and Eevee are appearing in the wild, Raids feature the original starter trio of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. To close out the event Gengar and Nidorino will join the festivities on Sunday, March 1st. The details of their appearances are listed below.
Will you be partaking in this event? Let us know down below!
-
Nidorino wearing party hats will be appearing in two-star raids.
-
Gengar that know Lick and Psychic and are wearing party hats will be appearing in four-star raids.
-
If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Nidorino or a Shiny Gengar wearing a party hat!
-
You can receive up to five Raid Passes at no cost during the event by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. You cannot hold more than one of these Raid Passes at once, and they will not be available after the event ends.
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
