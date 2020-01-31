POKÉMON GO: Niantic Celebrates The Year Of The Rat With Special Minccino Research This Sunday
There are all types when it comes to fans of the massive Pokémon franchis, and those who enjoy collecting creatures on the cuter side of the spectrum in Pokémon Go will be happy to know that this weekend's event features one of the most adorable Pokémon of them all alongside its own set of Special Research tasks.
Trainers who enjoy the numerous events Niantic rolls out into Pokémon Go will be thrilled with the upcoming special limited research day event starring the one and only Minccino! Read on for the details!
Trainers will see the addition of the chinchilla Pokémon this weekend, more commonly known as Minccino. One glance at the Pokémon is enough to understand why most people consider it to be among the cutest creatures, and its debut in Pokémon Go is certain to introduce another generation to its cuteness.
What's more is that there will be no need to wait for the shiny version of Minccino to join the game as it will be readily available and some players may be able to encounter one during thevent! Minccino itself will also be hatching from 5 km eggs and continue to do so after the event has ended. The event itself takes place this Sunday, February 2nd from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Take a look below at the full list of features for the Pokémon Go Minccino Limited Research Day.
-
Field Research: Minccino Limited Research tasks will allow you to encounter Minccino.
-
Pokémon that fit the theme of the Year of the Rat will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Look out for Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (female), Nidoran (male), Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof, and Patrat.
-
Minccino in 5 km Eggs: Minccino will be hatching more frequently from 5 km Eggs. After the event ends, Minccino will continue to be available in 5 km Eggs.
-
Shiny Minccino will be available! If you’re lucky, you might encounter one!
What do you guys think about this event? Will you be heading out this weekend to try to add Minccino to your dex? And have you been enjoying the other features of the Lunar New Year event?
Also, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]