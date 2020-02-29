POKÉMON GO: Niantic "Plants The Seeds Of Success" This Spring With Special Ferroseed Research
If you're one of the Trainers in Pokémon Go that has difficulty holding on to Stardust, count yourself lucky. Looking ahead at the month of March and the rewards and events that Niantic is offering players of their hit mobile game, we now have information on what is to come in the next month and it looks like there will be plenty of Stardust to go aroun.
The month of March begins tomorrow we now have some information on what events Pokémon Go has in store for its many players which include a special Research Breakthrough featuring Ferroseed - read on!
It seems there will be Special Research featured during March which will feature Ferroseed. These special Research Breakthrough tasks will reward Trainers will bonus Stardust when completed, making it easier to power up their pocket monsters. Ferroseed evolves into the powerful Ferrothorn, so it is also a good idea to stock up on Candy during this event.
This isn't one of those one-hour or Community Day events and it isn't even an experiment. Niantic is rolling this out for the entire month beginning on March 1st at 1 pm PST and ending on April 1st at 1 pm PST.
With so much happening int he mobile game it looks like the developer is hoping to get people back out just in time for Spring. Will you be taking part?
Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
