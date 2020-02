POKÉMON GO: Niantic Swaps Out Tornadus For Thundurus When It Comes To Five Star Raid Battles

Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!

Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.

Since Tornadus recently made himself at home in Five Star Raid Battles in Niantic'sit should come as little to no surprise to Trainers that March will see its brother of sorts, Thundurus, taking over the duties of guarding the Raids in its absence. Much like Tornadus before him, this will be the debut of this Unova Legendary Pokémon.Boasting a dual typing of Flying and Electric this creature is best taken on with a team that is made up of powerful Rock and Ice-Type pocket monsters. These can include Rhyperior, Golem, and many more so make sure your line-up is bursting with them.Thundurus will begin showing its face in Raid Battles stating at 1 pm PST on March 2nd, which is only days away. We aren't sure how long it will remain around for, but our best guess is that it will turn over Raid duties to another Legendary creature around April Fool's Day.Will you be looking to capture a Thundurus for yourself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!