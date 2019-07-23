POKÉMON GO: Niantic's Latest Event Is A ONE PIECE Crossover And Pikachu Has The Hat To Prove It

In what is hopefully the first in a long line of anime crossovers for Pokémon Go Pikachu has borrowed a hat from a certain One Piece character, while statues in Japan have been made Pokéstops. Read on!

Pokémon Go has made it clear that there are different kinds of the same species of

Pokémon. Trainers grind capturing multiple of the same creature in hopes of a higher IV or

shiny versions of a list currently comprised of four generations of

Pokémon

, and still the mobile game also regularly adds special event

Pokémon which look different or wear different clothes as well.

The focus of these events is usually Pikachu, with some exceptions such as the Bow Eevee and Sunglasses Squirtle - plus their evolutions. For the current event, Pikachu remains in the spotlight, however.

Pokémon Go has stepped up their game for this one by crossing over with another anime property and introducing a version of Pikachu that wears Luffy's straw hat from One Piece. Of course, this means his straw hat is also available as an avatar item in the shop in addition to being able to capture the special Pikachu.

Meanwhile, in Japan, as part of this crossover, the statues of Luffy and other One Piece characters across Kumamoto Prefecture will serve as special

Pokéstops.

This event only runs until July 29 so be sure to get out and capture one!

Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.