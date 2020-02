POKÉMON GO: Niantic's Most Recent Experiment Involved Not Announcing The Featured Event Pokémon

Niantic recently started testing out experimental events in Pokémon Go starting with players being able to vote for Community Day, and now they have rolled out the first Pokémon Spotlight Hour. Read on!

Tuesday, Febrary 4th marked the second of Niantic's 2020 experimentalevents as the Pokémon Spotlight Hour took place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. The event featured the Kanto creature Onix which many anime fans remember to be the trusty Rock-Type Pokémon who Brock used when Ash and Pikachu challenged him at the Pewter City Gym.What's interesting however is that before the event happened Niantic chose not to divulge who the creature would be, leaving the element of surprise to enhance the gamers' experience. Some sources reported yesterday that it may be Onix, and they turned out to be right, but the majority of fans had no idea what to expect. The following was the initial message fromin regards to the Pokémon Spotlight Hour.Players were excited once they learned it was Onix, as Steelix, its evolution, is quite a formidable opponent. In addition, Shiny Onix has a higher rate than most so that allowed for many Trainers to head out for a search that would yield better results.Did you partake in this event, and what did you think of the way Niantic went about it? Let us know your thoughts on the Pokémon Spotlight Hour experimental event below!

