POKÉMON GO: Niantic's Most Recent Experiment Involved Not Announcing The Featured Event Pokémon
Tuesday, Febrary 4th marked the second of Niantic's 2020 experimental Pokémon Go events as the Pokémon Spotlight Hour took place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. The event featured the Kanto creature Onix which many anime fans remember to be the trusty Rock-Type Pokémon who Brock used when Ash and Pikachu challenged him at the Pewter City Gym.
Niantic recently started testing out experimental events in Pokémon Go starting with players being able to vote for Community Day, and now they have rolled out the first Pokémon Spotlight Hour. Read on!
What's interesting however is that before the event happened Niantic chose not to divulge who the creature would be, leaving the element of surprise to enhance the gamers' experience. Some sources reported yesterday that it may be Onix, and they turned out to be right, but the majority of fans had no idea what to expect. The following was the initial message from Pokémon Go in regards to the Pokémon Spotlight Hour.
"The Pokémon Go team is always looking for more ways to improve the gameplay experience. This month, we're excited to test out a new type of event: Pokémon Spotlight Hour. It will feature... a surprise Pokémon! All we'll tell you is that it will appear more frequently in the wild on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time."
Players were excited once they learned it was Onix, as Steelix, its evolution, is quite a formidable opponent. In addition, Shiny Onix has a higher rate than most so that allowed for many Trainers to head out for a search that would yield better results.
Did you partake in this event, and what did you think of the way Niantic went about it? Let us know your thoughts on the Pokémon Spotlight Hour experimental event below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]