POKÉMON GO October Community Day Allows Trainers A Chance At Shiny Trapinch
The termite-like Ground Type Pokémon Trapinch has so far been rare in the game, proving difficult to get ahold of. This has made it so that Flygon, it's final evolution (following Vibrava) even more difficult to obtain.
That's right, shiny hunters - there's brand new game in town. A previously unavailable shiny will be in the wild for Trapinch's Community Day, and that means the evolutions as well. Read on for more!
Good news for Trainers is here because this Saturday Trapinch will be crawling all over the place for October Community Day.
Make certain to gain as many Trapinch candies as possibe because he's likely to become a rare spawn again after.
Check out the trailer below to see Unova Region invade the world of Pokémon Go!
The world expands with Pokémon from the Unova Region.
Pokémon Go is available on IOS and Android.
