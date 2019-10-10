POKÉMON GO October Community Day Allows Trainers A Chance At Shiny Trapinch

That's right, shiny hunters - there's brand new game in town. A previously unavailable shiny will be in the wild for Trapinch's Community Day, and that means the evolutions as well. Read on for more!

Pokémon Trapinch has so far been rare in the game, proving difficult to get ahold of. This has made it so that Flygon, it's final evolution (following Vibrava) even more difficult to obtain.

We have some news that we know you’ll dig! Earth Power is the exclusive move for Trapinch #PokemonGOCommunityDay! Time to shake things up! pic.twitter.com/y293puZgEJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 9, 2019

The world expands with Pokémon from the Unova Region.

The termite-like Ground TypeGood news for Trainers is here because this Saturday Trapinch will be crawling all over the place for October Community Day.Make certain to gain as many Trapinch candies as possibe because he's likely to become a rare spawn again after.Check out the trailer below to see Unova Region invade the world ofis available on IOS and Android.