POKÉMON GO Offers A Handful Of Party Hat Pokémon Along With Shiny Variants To Celebrate 2020
We previously announced that there would once again be party hat creatures making their way to Pokémon Go during the month of January 2020 to help kick of the new year but now we are finally able to share with you exactly who those creatures are.
The two-week New Year's celebratory event in Niantic's Pokémon Go has officially begun, with pocket monsters sporting party hats in the wild, eggs, and raids like never before. Read on for the full list!
It's important to note that the following creatures can all be found in shiny and standard form - meaning there are technically two party hat variants of each of the following creatures. Hatching from eggss trainers will find Wurmple and Pichu hatch sporting the party hats, while in raids players will be able to capture Raticate and Wobboffett also wearing the hats. It should come as no surprise to regular players that Pikachu will be donning one in the wild. Keep in mind that for those looking for Wurmple, he can only hatch.
The two week event will run until January 16th at 1pm PST and trainers will notice that during this time they will be earning both double hatch stardust and double hatch candy during the event. Also, when you do decide to go after some of these party hat variants, be sure to try the new buddy adventure feature! Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]