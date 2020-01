POKÉMON GO Offers A Handful Of Party Hat Pokémon Along With Shiny Variants To Celebrate 2020

We previously announced that there would once again be party hat creatures making their way toduring the month of January 2020 to help kick of the new year but now we are finally able to share with you exactly who those creatures are.It's important to note that the following creatures can all be found in shiny and standard form - meaning there are technically two party hat variants of each of the following creatures. Hatching from eggss trainers will find Wurmple and Pichu hatch sporting the party hats, while in raids players will be able to capture Raticate and Wobboffett also wearing the hats. It should come as no surprise to regular players that Pikachu will be donning one in the wild. Keep in mind that for those looking for Wurmple, he can only hatch.The two week event will run until January 16th at 1pm PST and trainers will notice that during this time they will be earning both double hatch stardust and double hatch candy during the event. Also, when you do decide to go after some of these party hat variants, be sure to try the new buddy adventure feature! Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.Check out the full trailer for the upcomingBuddy Adventure feature in below!







Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.