POKÉMON GO Players Have Another Chance To Catch Their Favorites With December Community Day
The year is almost up, meaning Niantic has been doing Community Day events every month for two years for the popular mobile game Pokémon Go.
Winter might be upon us but that isn't going to stop die-hard Pokémon Go players from heading out for the upcoming two-day Community Day event in an attempt to catch more shinies! Read on for the details!
The December Community Day Event, which will take place on the 14th and 15th of this month will celebrate the creatures who featured in the events throughout 2018 and 2019 - and with all of these characters coming back at once this is sure to be an event to remember.
On top of this event, Niantic has also been pushing the Team Rocket events that have been happening as well as the regularly scheduled Raid Hours that take place each week on Wednesday. The company seems to be doing everything it can to keep fans outside and playing the game - even in the wake of Sword and Shield releasing.
Which creature are you most looking forward to hunting this Community Day?
Explore Pokémon in the real world as the universe expands with the Unova Region.
Pokémon Go is currently available on Google Play and the Apple store!
