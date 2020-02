POKÉMON GO: Players Have Another Chance To Challenge And Capture The Legendary Armored Mewtwo

Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!

Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.

Fans of thefranchise that have been with the series with the beginning are certainly no stranger to the Legendary Generation I pocket monster, Mewtwo. The attempted clone of Mew made his self known in the video games, the anime, and even starred in the very first movie -Since then there have been many reappearances by the creature, including in the recent hit filmputting him back at the forefront of Trainers' attention.Armored Mewtwo, who featured in last year's release of Netflix'shas made a swift reappearance in Niantic's mobile augmented reality video game -This powerful form of the Legendary creature will be available to challenge and potentially obtain via Five-Star Raids, the toughest in the game to overcome.Niantic released a very short and to the point teaser trailer celebrating the limited return of Armored Mewtwo in their title which we have included for you below. This event is just another of the many features currently taking place in the mobile game thanks to tomorrow's widely-celebrated Pokémon Day.Do you think you'll be headed out to nab your own Armored Mewtwo? Let us know your thoughts below!