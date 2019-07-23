POKÉMON GO Protects The World From Devastation By Adding Team Rocket With Latest Update

Still an extremely popular game three years after its initial launch, Pokémon Go isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Team Rocket have finally been introduced - and they bring Shadow Pokémon with them!

Pokémon Go at long last and they're up to no good as usual. They are positioned at

Pokéstops all around the world, with Shadow

Pokémon that need your help.

Battling the Rocket Grunts is similar to battling with

Pokémon Go

Team Leaders. However, when you defeat Team Rocket, they leave behind a Shadow

Pokémon which you then have the opportunity to capture and purify.

The terrible Team Rocket has joined

It goes to say that even long time Pokémon fans might not recognize some of t hese terms, such as shadow and purify, and that is because they are featured in the sidline Pokémon games Pokémon Collusseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.

Once a Trainer captues one of these

Pokémon,, the purification process requires the Candy for the

Pokémon as well as Stardust. After the creature has been cleared of its dark aura, it can be quite useful as it will learn the move Return.

Pokémon need your help - are you up to the task?

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

