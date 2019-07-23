POKÉMON GO Protects The World From Devastation By Adding Team Rocket With Latest Update
The terrible Team Rocket has joined Pokémon Go at long last and they're up to no good as usual. They are positioned at Pokéstops all around the world, with Shadow Pokémon that need your help.
Still an extremely popular game three years after its initial launch, Pokémon Go isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Team Rocket have finally been introduced - and they bring Shadow Pokémon with them!
Battling the Rocket Grunts is similar to battling with Pokémon Go Team Leaders. However, when you defeat Team Rocket, they leave behind a Shadow Pokémon which you then have the opportunity to capture and purify.
It goes to say that even long time Pokémon fans might not recognize some of these terms, such as shadow and purify, and that is because they are featured in the sidline Pokémon games Pokémon Collusseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness.
Once a Trainer captues one of these Pokémon,, the purification process requires the Candy for the Pokémon as well as Stardust. After the creature has been cleared of its dark aura, it can be quite useful as it will learn the move Return.
What do you think Trainers? These Shadow Pokémon need your help - are you up to the task?
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
