POKÉMON GO Puts The Spotlight On The Slakoth Family For June Community Day
It looks like Niantic has decided to bring next month's focus to Slakoth and his evolutions - Vigoroth and Slaking. These are pretty strong Pokémon out of what is currenty available in the game, and now Trainers can now attempt to catch a Shiny Variant of them with a much higher opportunity of succeeding.
Although Pokémon GO's May Community Day Event took place this past weekend Niantic has been quick to announce their plans for next month's event, featuring none other than the sloth-like creature Slakoth.
June's Community Day will be on Saturday, June 8th from 3pm to 6pm local time. Any Lure Modules will last three hours during the event, as usual, to span the entire time of the event. Eggs will also be hatching in a fourth of the normal amount of time so this will be an excellent chance to take advantage of any extra Egg Incubators players may have.
What do you think? Are you headed out to capture a pink Slakoth, or do you already have one? Let us know your plans for the Pokémon GO June Community Day Event below!
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
