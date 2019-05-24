POKÉMON GO Puts The Spotlight On The Slakoth Family For June Community Day

Although Pokémon GO's May Community Day Event took place this past weekend Niantic has been quick to announce their plans for next month's event, featuring none other than the sloth-like creature Slakoth.

Slakoth and his evolutions - Vigoroth and Slaking. These are pretty strong

Pokémon out of what is currenty available in the game, and now Trainers can now attempt to catch a Shiny Variant of them with a much higher opportunity of succeeding.

June's Community Day will be on Saturday, June 8th from 3pm to 6pm local time. Any Lure Modules will last three hours during the event, as usual, to span the entire time of the event. Eggs will also be hatching in a fourth of the normal amount of time so this will be an excellent chance to take advantage of any extra Egg Incubators players may have.