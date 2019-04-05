POKÉMON GO Research Breakthrough For May Includes Legendary Birds And A Special Shiny Somebody

A new month means new research opportunities in Pokémon Go and this month sees the chance for Trainers to capture four Legendary Pokémon and a chance at a new shiny as well. Read on for more details!

Pokémon Go has changed up the egg pool to add additional

Pokémon from the Sinnoh region into the hatch possibilities, there have also been changes made to the Research Breakthrough encounter rewards for this month.

Pokémon you will run into during your research. Instead, during the month of May players will have the opportunity to hone in on Ho-oh, Lugia, Latios, and Latias, which are Legendaries from the second and third Generation of games.

Pokémon will be rocking a blue-ish coat if you are lucky enough to find a shiny. There does happen to be a research for "Catch Five Water Pokemon" that nets Trainers an encounter with Seel and it is said to have a higher chance of being a shiny.

Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

WhileIf anyone was tired of repeatedly running into Entei at the end of their seven day streak, never fear as he is no longer one of theIn addition, a new shiny has been added to the game in the form of Shiny Seel, and of course that means Shiny Dewgong comes along with her. BothSo what do you guys think of this update? Were you hoping to see a different Legendary in the line-up? If so, who?