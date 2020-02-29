POKÉMON GO: Team Go Roket Is Busting Out The Legendary Shadow Entei For The Month Of March
Fans of the Pokémon genre that played the games back in Generation II -- Pokémon Gold, Pokémon Silver, and Pokémon Crystal -- are no doubt aware of the trio of Legendary Dog Pokémon that were introduced in those titles. Unlike most Legenday Pokémon where the case is that they can't be obtained until later in the game, the Legendary dogs instead would constantly run around the world map occassionally appearing in and running from battle with the Trainer.
Trainers who have been facing the villainous and vile Team Go Rocket in Pokémon Go likely have a collection of Shadow Pokémon and now we know who can be added to the line-up in March. Read on for details!
These Legendary creatures -- Entei, Raikou, and Suicune -- would pop up unnanounced early on and often in the game easily landing them on the more memorable side of the pocket monster list hailing from the Johto Region. Now one of these beasts, the powerful Entei, is being featured during March in Niatic's mobile title Pokémon Go.
While Entei has previously been available in the augmented reality mobile game, this will mark the first time that Shadow Entei will be attainable to Trainers. As a part of the continuing Team Go Rocket event Trainers will be able to save Shadow Entei from Giovanni next month and add the creature to their line-up of shadow 'mons. If so inclined, players can also Purify these creatures for a price.
What do you think? Will you be taking part in the quest to capture Shadow Entei? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
