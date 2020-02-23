POKÉMON GO: The Safari Zone Is Headed For Fairmount Park With The 2020 Philadelphia Event
Get out your best red white and blue outfits and prepare for some premium patriotic Pokémon action with the upcoming Pokémon Go Safari Zone Philadelphia Event! The mobile game's developer, Niantic, has now released details about the May 2020 event and it looks like fans can look forward to creatures bearing U.S.A.'s colors.
There have been many different locations for Safari Zone Events that have been held by Niantic for Pokémon Go over the years and we now have details about the upcoming event taking place in Philadelphia!
The event will take place in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Friday, May 8th to Sunday May 10th but trainers don't have to wait that long to get excited as tickets go on sale this upcoming Monday, February 24th at 8 am EST and 5 am PST. They will be served on a first come first serve basis, and there will be two options. The General Admission ticket will cost $12 and the Early Access ticket will provide the player with an extra two hours of playtime for $18.
The featured Pokémon during this event will be Unown P, Mr. Mime, Rufflet, Alolan Sandshrew, Bronzor, and Shiny Voltorb. Regular Voltorb is red and white while the shiny version is blue and white so Niantic found this a great time to implement it into the game. Mr. Mime and Unown P are big gets as they are very hard to find as Mr. Mime is only found in Europe and Unown is usually featured for events like Safari Zone.
What do you think? Will you be purchasing a ticket for this event since it is stateside? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]