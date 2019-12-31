POKÉMON GO: There Is A Pokéstop Mural In Dallas Featuring The Classic Capturing Of Mewtwo
Since its initial release in 2016 Pokémon Go has seen immense popularity for a mobile game.This is due to the many features the game employs as well as the constantly shifting events and regular stream of updates to the game. Niantic makes sure to keep the game interesting in any way they can - keeping trainers entertained with new things to do all the time.
Pokémon Go fans may want to hop in the car and travel across country for this one! There's an impressive mural in Texas that will take any Pokémon fan back to their first experience. Check it out below!
One of the most interesting aspects of playing Pokémon Go and exploring is seeing different kinds of Pokéstops since they are usually in interesting locations, whether they feature pieces of art, historical buildings, or other such staples in communities. Not only do players gain items when they spin these blue discs, but they also get to appreciate the geographical locations have drawn them there in the first place - so long as their nose isn't buried too far in their phone.
Niantic recently rolled out a feature that allows trainers to rate Pokéstops by suggesting new ones and reviewing current ones. Even though this has been long needed it was immediately removed due to the "overwhelming response" that the game received but Niantic promises it will return.. While waiting for it to roll back out, we take a look at one of the absolutely coolest stops there is, located in Dallas, TX. Check it out below.
Kid N.E.S. is the graffiti artist responsible for the masterpiece you see above. His gorgeous Pokémon art recently it started doing the rounds on the web again following a reddit post of a player who happened up it durinig their Pokémon Go experience.The scene depicted is from one of the earliest games in the franchise, the Pikachu - centered Pokémon Yellow. Anyone who has played the title will immediately recognize the scene as capturing the ultimate creature - Mewtwo, and definitely one of the most memorable of the game. Players will also notice a Pokéstop icon to show players the purpose of the mural, so when fans stop to admire it they will be prompted to take out their phones and log into the game again.
What do you think of this mural? Have you seen a cooler stop than this one? And have you taken the time to try the new buddy adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
