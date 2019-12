POKÉMON GO Trainers Have Had Their Wayfarer Rights Revoked By Niantic Almost Immediately

Trainers, due to overwhelming response, we are disabling PokéStop and Gym contributions to avoid stability issues. We'll provide an update when it's available again, thanks for your understanding. https://t.co/8ssOKcnE83 — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) December 26, 2019

Niantic Wayfarer is a platform where the Niantic community, Wayfinders, can nominate, review, and edit Niantic Wayspots across the globe. In doing so, while they explore they can help shape the future of their Niantic experiences.



Wayspots are unique places that exist in the real world that range from historic landmarks all the way to hyper-local street art. If a nomination gets enough positive reviews, it will become a new Wayspot and may populate Niantic games.

Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android. We will update you when Wayfarer submissions become available again.

A long awaited addition to Niantic's augmented reality mobile game -- is a tool called Wayfarerwhich allows players (aka Wayfinders) to make nominations an review points of interest in the game - aka Pokéstops and Gyms whereis concerned.Having say over what stops are and aren't in the game is something that trainers have looked forward to since the games initial inception back in 2016 but it wasn't a sure thing until it was recently announced. This is important to Trainers because as it stands there are lots of stops and gyms that are unreachable at times or on private property and just as many great locations which could serve as addition gyms and stops - something which should set up even more gameplay possibility for players of the mobile game.Unfortunately for trainers, however, it seems that Niantic has pulled it almost as soon as it was launched due to overwhelming response that they couldn't handle - as you can see by the following tweet from Niantic Support.Considering this is a feature that has been coveted by players for years now, Niantic should have been prepared for massive response and there's really not any excuse for the delay - but when it does become available again, let's hope it is either fixed or gets released slowly so players can experience what it has to offer instead of the current situation in which no one wins.In the meantime, go ahead and check out the trailer for the Wayfarer update explaining all of its capabilities that way when it (hopefully) returns soon you'll be ready for it! Keep in mind that only level 40 players are allowed to contribute. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!