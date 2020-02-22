POKÉMON GO: Trainers Will Be Able To Get A Rhyperior With Rock Wrecker During Today's Event
There are many strong powerhouses in Niantic's Pokémon Go and one of the most popular and toughest is arguably Rhyhorn's third evolutionary form - the mighty Rhyperior. While Rhydon was once recognized to be a strong and valiant warrior amongst the original 150 creatures in the original Kanto dex, the expansion over the years has left it in the dust. When Rhyperior was introduced, it brought Rhyhorn's family back to the forefront as a force to be reckoned with.
We previously announced that Niantic implemented a voting system to decide the creature who would be the center of attention during Pokémon Go's February Community Day Event - and now the day is upon us!
For those who enjoy these rocky creatures today is a day of joy and celebration. The February Community Day Event takes place today in Pokémon Go and the featured creature is Rhyhorn, meaning that Rhydon and Rhyperior get attention by proxy. These creatures have proven how popular they are by beating out Dratini, Machop, and Vulpix (all rather popular creatures from generation I) to take the spotlight during this month's Community Day.
The many Rhyhorn that will be available during this event will allow Trainers to gather more than enough candy for the evolution of the creatures. If you're worried about Stardust, the event is also featuring a three times Catch Stardust bonus. This is a perfect chance to use up any Star Pieces that are cluttering up your inventory and really get the most bang for your buck.
Don't forget that Shiny Rhyhorn is available, and that means that you can also evolve it to register the shiny versions of Rhydon and Rhyperior in your dex as well. The event takes place today between 11 am and 2 pm for those in the Northern Hemisphere and 3 pm to 6 pm in the Southern Hemisphere. Evolving your creature to Rhyperior during the event or up to two hours after will teach them the move Rock Wrecker.
What do you guys think about Rhyperior? Will you be taking part? Let us know your thoughts below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
