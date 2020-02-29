POKÉMON GO Will Feature Nincada, Shelmet, And Karrablast During An Upcoming Mysterious Event
Anyone who has been unable to find a Nincada so far in Pokémon Go which is likely the majority of Trainers will be thrilled to know that the creature is the focus of an event in the next month. The Pokémon will be hatching at a higher rate from 5km Eggs than usual, and a Shiny version of Nincada could appear in the field or your Incubator!
Niantic has made it known that they are going to have a special event in March in their mobile title Pokémon Go which they have so far teased as being "mysterious". Take a look at the details for it below!
Shelmet and Karrablast are also announced to be hatching more from the 5km Egg pool during this event. Niantic has also mentioned that there will be a "Special Research story event" although we have yet to learn the details of this. Based on the rest of the event it could be anything.
Take a look at all of the features from the upcoming event and see what you make of it.
Features
Bonuses
Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild.
Nincada will also be available! It will be appearing in the wild and hatching more often from 5 km Eggs. If you’re lucky, you might encounter or hatch a Shiny one!
Karrablast and Shelmet will be hatching more often from 5 km Eggs.
One-star to four-star Raid Battles throughout the weekend will feature various Bug- or Steel-type Pokémon.
Are you excited for this new story event in Niantic's mobile game? Take to the comments to share your thoughts!
2× Catch Stardust
2× Hatch Stardust
Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.
