POKÉMON GO Will Feature Nincada, Shelmet, And Karrablast During An Upcoming Mysterious Event

Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild.

Nincada will also be available! It will be appearing in the wild and hatching more often from 5 km Eggs. If you’re lucky, you might encounter or hatch a Shiny one!

Karrablast and Shelmet will be hatching more often from 5 km Eggs.

One-star to four-star Raid Battles throughout the weekend will feature various Bug- or Steel-type Pokémon.

2× Catch Stardust

2× Hatch Stardust

Armored Mewtwo returns in Netflix’s Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and in raids in Pokémon Go for Pokémon day!

Pokémon Go is currently available on Android and iOS.

